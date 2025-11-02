Hold Executive Accountable for Loans, 2025 Budget or... - Nigerians to Lawmakers

Nigerians have called on members of the National Assembly to take firm action against the executive arm of government over what they describe as the unchecked approval of foreign loans and the slow implementation of the 2025 capital budget.

The demand comes amid growing public frustration that, despite increased borrowing and improved government revenues, the impact on infrastructure, job creation, and welfare remains invisible.

‘Stop approving loans blindly’

ALSO READ: NASS faces tough scrutiny as new data reveals dozens of lawmakers did nothing in 1 year

Critics say the legislature has become complacent in its oversight role, approving loans “with one hand and closing its eyes with the other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to civic leaders, lawmakers must ensure that every borrowed dollar and every naira allocated in the 2025 budget delivers measurable results.

“It is unacceptable that after celebrating revenue growth and approving multi-billion-dollar loans, the government still drags its feet on implementing the 2025 capital budget,” said Engr. Ayodele Olaposi, President of the Civic Alliance for Fiscal Transparency (CAFT).

He stated that the delay in budget execution is hurting the economy and eroding public trust in government.

“Implementing the budget fully and transparently will prove that this administration is genuinely committed to developing the land and not just managing headlines,” Olaposi added.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

ADVERTISEMENT

Debt without development

Nigeria’s public debt continues to rise, crossing ₦149 trillion as of mid-2025, while debt servicing consumes more than 60% of federal revenue — a trend experts warn is unsustainable.

Olaposi and other civic voices insist that without stronger legislative oversight, future generations will inherit massive debts without visible development.

“The National Assembly must not remain a clearing house for unsustainable borrowing. Every loan must be tracked, audited, and tied to measurable impact. Lawmakers must justify the trust Nigerians placed in them — or step aside for those who will,” he said.

Nigerians demand transparency and results

ADVERTISEMENT

Citizens are now calling on lawmakers to compel the executive to publish detailed spending plans for newly approved foreign loans — project by project — and to prioritise investments in infrastructure, jobs, and poverty reduction.

They also want quarterly reports on budget performance to restore public confidence in how funds are managed.

“True accountability is not about speeches or committee sittings — it’s about results,” Olaposi said. “When roads are built, when schools function, when hospitals receive equipment, Nigerians will know governance is working. Until then, every borrowed fund must remain under scrutiny.”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria

Fiscal reform must reflect in people’s lives

ADVERTISEMENT

While the government has recorded gains through fiscal reforms and increased oil receipts, Nigerians say those gains have yet to translate into tangible improvements in daily life.

CAFT, which advocates responsible fiscal management, commended the President Bola Tinubu administration’s efforts to grow non-oil revenue and promote industrialisation, but warned that economic growth must lead to social progress.