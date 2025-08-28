From throne to prison: How Osun monarch’s COVID-19 loan scam ended in US jail

The recent sentencing of Oba Joseph Olugbenga Oloyede, the Apetu of Ipetumodu in Nigeria's Osun State, to 56 months in a U.S. federal prison has sent shockwaves through both his community and the traditional institution of kingship in Nigeria.

His conviction for his role in a multi-million dollar COVID-19 loan fraud scheme represents a rare and significant case, highlighting the growing intersection of traditional authority and modern-day financial crime.

This analytical piece chronicles the timeline of the monarch's legal battles, offering a detailed look into how a respected traditional ruler became entangled in an international criminal case.

How It Started

Before his legal troubles, Oba Joseph Oloyede held a prominent position in both Nigerian and American society. A graduate of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and a Master of Business Administration holder from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, he also pursued further education in the United States, earning another MBA and a Doctorate of Business Administration.

He had a career in finance and later academia in the US becoming a professor at institutions like Indiana Wesleyan University and the University of Phoenix. In 2019, he ascended to the throne of Ipetumodu, a process that was ratified by the then-governor of Osun State. He was later promoted to Deputy Chairman of the Osun State Traditional Council.

His fall from grace began with a grand jury indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on April 3, 2024. The indictment alleged that from April 2020 to February 2022, Oba Oloyede and his co-conspirator, Edward Oluwasanmi, engaged in a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $4.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

The funds were guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs.

Prosecutors claimed that the pair submitted fraudulent loan applications for businesses they controlled, using false tax and wage documents to support their claims. Oba Oloyede's entities allegedly received $1.7 million, while Oluwasanmi's received $1.2 million.

The Arrest, Guilty Plea and Sentencing

Oba Oloyede, who also worked as a tax preparer in the US, was arrested in 2024 after investigators discovered the fraud. In April 2025, he pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and filing false tax returns.

His co-conspirator, Oluwasanmi, was sentenced earlier in July 2025 to 27 months in prison, plus over $1.2 million restitution.

On August 26, 2025, U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko sentenced the monarch to 56 months in prison. He was also ordered to:

Pay back $4.4 million in restitution.

Forfeit his Ohio home and over $96,000 linked to the fraud.

Serve three years of supervised release after prison.

The case was handled by the FBI, IRS, and US Department of Transportation investigators, who worked under the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

Reaction in Osun State

Back home in Ipetumodu, Osun State, reactions have been mixed. While some community members are in shock, chiefs in the town say there is “no crisis” and that peace will be maintained.

The Osun State Government said it will not act based on rumours. Instead, it will first obtain an official copy of the US court judgment before deciding on the monarch’s position.

Why It Matters

This case has shocked many Nigerians because it involves a traditional ruler, a respected custodian of culture, being jailed abroad for fraud.

It also highlights how some people, including influential figures, took advantage of the COVID-19 relief funds meant to support struggling businesses and families.

For Nigerian youths, the story is a reminder that fraud (“yahoo yahoo”) may look glamorous in the short term but often ends in disgrace, loss of reputation, and imprisonment.