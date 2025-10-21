The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the opening of its student loan application portal for the 2025/2026 academic session, scheduled to run from 23 October 2025 to 31st January 2026.

This is contained in a statement signed by Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Strategic Communications, NELFUND. He expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation of tertiary institutions across Nigeria and called for further collaboration to ensure a smooth loan process for all eligible students.

What Is Nelfund?

NELFUND is a government-backed student loan programme which was created according to the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024.

Its sole purpose is to provide interest-free student loans to help indigent Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions (universities, polytechnics or colleges) pay their school fees and upkeep costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Eligible to Apply?

Before applying to the NELFUND loan, you must ensure you meet these key requirements:

You must be a Nigerian citizen. You must be enrolled in a public tertiary institution, whether a university, polytechnic, or college of education. You need to have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN). Your tertiary institution must be recognised and approved under NELFUND’s guidelines. You must be registered with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which is a criterion to be admitted into a tertiary institution, and your academic status must also be verifiable and accurate.

How to Apply and Get Approved Nelfund [Step-By-Step Guide]

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a simple step-by-step process of everything you need to do from start to finish when applying for a NELFUND student loan in 2025:

Step 1: Visit the Nelfund Portal

The NELFUND portal

Head over to www.nelf.gov.ng and click on “Apply Now.” Make sure you’re using the official website because there are lots of fake pages on the internet pretending to be NELFUND. Triple-check the URL before entering any of your details.

Step 2: Register or Create an Account

ADVERTISEMENT

Register or Create an Account

Click on “Get Started”, fill in your email, create a password, and confirm that you’re a Nigerian. Once you’re done, verify your email through the link that will be sent to your inbox.

NB: Ensure you onboard an active email address to enable receiving important updates.

Step 3: Confirm Your Eligibility and Onboard Your Personal Information

ADVERTISEMENT

Enter your personal details such as your full name, NIN, BVN, date of birth, address, and phone number. During this process, ensure every detail matches what is on your official documents; any spelling error or mismatch can lead to rejection.

Step 4: Enter Educational Details

Before proceeding to the next step, you need to verify and confirm that your institution has uploaded your student details to the NELFUND portal, as some schools experience delays in the verification process. When this has been done, you can proceed.

Next step, select your school from the list of approved public tertiary institutions. Fill in your matriculation number, JAMB registration number, and upload your admission letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 5: Choose the Loan Type and Amount

You will need to select the type of loan you’re applying for. It can either cover only the tuition fee or include an upkeep allowance to support your daily expenses.

Quick tip: Apply only for what you truly need because sometimes asking for upkeep when you don’t truly qualify for it might delay or reduce your chances of approval.

Step 6: Upload the Required Documents

ADVERTISEMENT

Upload all the required documents. Documents like your admission letter, student ID card, school fee invoice, and a valid means of identification are usually requested. Ensure that all scanned documents and photos are clear, not blurry.

Step 7: Review and Submit Your Application

Before clicking on submit, carefully read through the terms and conditions. You’ll also be asked to agree to the Global Standing Instruction (GSI), which authorises repayment once you start earning. When you’re certain everything is correct, go ahead and submit your form. Incomplete forms can be rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 8: Monitor Your Application Status

After submitting the form, log in to your dashboard regularly and check the “Loans” or “Status” section for updates on whether your application is being reviewed, approved, or declined.

Quick Tip: Don’t panic if you’ve seen that your application has been rejected. Sometimes, it's an issue that needs to be rectified by you; the portal usually states the reason. When you see the reason, just correct the issue and reapply.

Step 9: Disbursement of the Money

If the loan is approved, NELFUND will send your tuition fees directly to your school, while upkeep funds (if approved) will be transferred to your personal account during the academic session. Sometimes, disbursement may take some time due to verification by both NELFUND and your school.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Does the Nelfund Loan Cover

Tuition Fees : When the loan is approved, the funds are paid directly to your school.

Upkeep or living allowance: You may qualify for extra funds to help cover rent, food, transport, etc.

Note: The upkeep funds are approved and disbursed only during active academic sessions to avoid duplicate payments.

Repayment Process (When & How)

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll begin repayment of the loan two years after completing NYSC (or after graduation if NYSC doesn’t apply).

The NELFUND loan is interest-free, but you must pay it back.

Repayments are generally deducted through PAYE (Pay As You Earn) or via self-employment arrangements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About Nelfund 2025 Student Loan

1) Can Nigerian Students in Private Universities Apply for the Loan?

No, they can’t. For now, NELFUND loans are only available to students in public tertiary institutions owned by federal or state governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

2) How Long Does It Take to Get Approval?

There’s no fixed time, but the process usually depends on how fast your institution and NELFUND verify your information. What you can do is to frequently check their portal dashboard for updates.

3) How Do I Repay the Loan if I Don’t Get a Job Immediately After Graduation?

If you’re unemployed or still looking for a job, you won’t be required to start repayment yet. But once you start earning, deductions will automatically begin.

4) If My First Application Is Rejected, Can I Reapply?

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, you can. The NELFUND portal usually states the reason for rejection (for example, wrong details or missing documents). Once you correct the issue, you can immediately reapply.

5) Is There an Application Deadline for 2025?