He has outperformed Buhari - Jonathan's ex-aide Omokri endorses Tinubu for 2027

Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Omokri, who announced the endorsement in a post on his X account on Friday, May 23, 2025, said Tinubu has outperformed his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, especially in fighting insecurity.

The endorsement followed a slew of similar pronouncements by the leadership of the National Assembly, governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, and others declaring Tinubu their preferred choice in 2027.

Omokri, a social media commentator and influencer, called on all Nigerians to back the President.

According to the former presidential aide, Tinubu has reduced the country’s national debt by $14 billion in two years, from the $108.2 billion inherited from the Buhari administration to $94.2 billion.

“On behalf of #RenosNuggeteers locally and globally, on this day of our Lord, Friday, May 23, 2025, I wholeheartedly endorse the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a second term in office, God sparing his life,” he wrote.

“I urge all my supporters to line up behind the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda so we can unite as one nation under God to make Nigeria great again.

“President Tinubu has reduced our total national debt by $14 billion from the $108.2 billion he inherited from the Buhari administration on May 29, 2023, to $94.2 billion today.

“Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu, has completely, entirely, and totally paid off its debt to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF itself has struck us off the list of IMF debtor nations, which confirmed this in an official release on its website.”

Omokri reels out Tinubu's achievements

Omokri equally lauded Tinubu for ensuring that government-owned universities no longer suffer interruptions in academic calendars through incessant industrial action since he came into power.

At the same time, he highlighted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Expressway, the East-West Road and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway as some ongoing projects that the Tinubu administration deserves to be commended for.

He said that, compared to eight years under Buhari, the current administration has recorded significant wins in the campaign against insecurity.

“Throughout the eighth year of General Buhari, not a single bandit leader was arrested, killed or convicted. But under the Tinubu administration, more than fourteen notoriously murderous bandit leaders have been killed,” he noted.

Omokri recalled how bandits occupied some parts of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and other northern states, adding that residents in the nation's capital, Abuja, could hardly embark on a road trip to neighbouring Kaduna.