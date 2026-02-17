8 Projects You May Have Missed In The Last 3 Months

Catch up on some projects you might have missed

Here are 8 Nigerian projects you might have missed in the last three months.

One of the detriments of releasing projects late into the year is the risk of having them lost on listeners who are caught up in the hustle and bustle of Detty December.

Between November 2025 and January 2026, music releases slowed down as labels closed for the year and the audience got into a festive mood. However, some artists still released new materials as they seek to finish 2025 on a strong note and kick off 2026 with a bang.

You might have missed these releases while navigating the busy Detty December festivities and settling into the new year. We have compiled a list of 8 Nigerian projects you might have missed in the last three months.

Shallipopi - Auracle

Shallipopi’s path to his third LP was paved by the success of his hit single ‘Laho,’ which is among the hottest songs of 2025. With ‘Auracle,’ the Benin-born star continued to wave the cultural flag that has made him a great ambassador of his people and a hitmaker whose music captures the sensibilities of the street.

With guest appearances from Wizkid, Gunna, Young Jonn, and Ruger, Shallipopi delivers a 21-track album packed with the strikingly familiar blend of pidgin English free-flowing, chest-thumping lyrics propelled by heavy log drums.

Young Jonn - Blue Disco

Hitmaker Young Jonn continues to shape the mainstream with the release of his sophomore album, ‘Blue Disco’.

This project is a display of access for the star, who called on a star-studded supporting cast that includes Wizkid, Asake, Rema, Focalistic, DJ Tunez, P.Priime, and Shenseea to craft a strong single to secure his place on the charts.

Victony - Very Stubborn

The defiance and determination to keep forging ahead are what have brought Victony success, and it’s the mindset that continues to shape his music and ambition.

With the 8-track ‘ Very Stubborn ‘, he shows precision with a project that’s lean, concentrated, and strikingly intentional. It does not attempt to impress with scope. It simply hits and scores.

The EP reinforces the idea that his acclaimed debut LP was not a fluke. It’s the product of top artistry. Where ‘Stubborn’ spreads its wings wide, ‘Very Stubborn’ flies straight. The EP is so good, it almost dares to overshadow the LP.

Flavour - African Royalty

‘AfroCulture’ captures the voice of an artist who fully understands the cultural weight of his platform. From dance floor anthems to spiritual reflections, the album affirms his lasting impact and constant evolution.

With ‘AfroCulture,’ Flavour delivers one of his most intentional and expansive bodies of work yet. The album effortlessly weaves highlife, soukous, Afrobeats, Amapiano, gospel, and Afro-soul into a cohesive sonic journey, serving as both a celebration of heritage and a forward-facing statement on the evolution of African sound.

The project features a powerful line-up of collaborators, including Pheelz, Kizz Daniel, Qing Madi, Azzy, Odumeje, Baba Maal, and long-time creative partner Waga G, each adding a distinct texture to an album rooted in unity, culture, and innovation.

Shoday - Hybrid

Riding on his breathtaking run of hit singles in 2025, Afrobeats star Shoday has released a new album called ‘Hybrid’. The title suggests a declaration of status as a star whose artistry combines street sensibilities with mainstream pop appeal to create music that meets listeners at their comfort zone.

There are several strong singles on this ambitious project where he maximises his chances of scoring the hit songs needed to mark the moment and extend his run.

Boj - Duplicity

Boj, one of Nigeria’s finest genre benders, brings his gritty melodies over Afropop, Alte, and sensual slow burners to craft an album that showcases his ability to dominate different sounds with his essence.

Across 13 tracks with guest verses from iconic hitmaker Olamide, rising star Mavo, the iconic duo Show Dem Camp, and era-defining hip-hop star Odumodublvck, Boj crafts a groovy album that shows his impact across Afrobeats and Alte soundscapes.

Cheque - YAZI

Rapper Cheque is adding much-needed complexity to Nigerian hip hop with his smooth trap flows.

His latest project, ‘YAZI’, is a 7-track EP that combines his catchy melodic rap with contemporary hip hop production that restates his position as one of the stars leading Nigeria’s new school hip hop sound.

