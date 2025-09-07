Ganduja linked to ADC defection amid 'frosty relationship' with Tinubu

Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been rumoured to be considering switching allegiance to the opposition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

There have been speculations in the last few weeks suggesting that the former Kano State Governor was perfecting plans to lead his followers out of the ruling APC following his abrupt resignation on June 27, 2025.

The Kano politician became the six APC chairman in just over a decade after assuming the national chairmanship role on August 3, 2023, at an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

However, Ganduje threw in the towel after nearly two years, citing the need to attend to undisclosed health challenges, even though those familiar with the matter said his resignation followed a disagreement with President Bola Tinubu over his stewardship of the party .

No ADC move for Ganduje

Reacting to the rumoured planned defection through Edwin Olofu , his spokesperson, Ganduje reaffirmed his allegiance not only to the APC but also to President Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu and former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

Olofu unequivocally dismissed the link to the ADC, stressing that his principal remained committed to the ruling party and had no intention of abandoning the President.

“Ganduje is a committed member of the APC who is not just a loyal party man but also loyal to the President and his Renewed Hope Agenda. So, ignore those saying he is planning to leave the APC. It is just fake news," the spokesperson said in an interview with Sunday PUNCH.

Asked whether the former Governor had met with President Tinubu since his resignation, Olofu explained that only his principal could confirm if such an encounter had happened.

Ganduje's recent visit to the new APC chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, sparked suggestions that he was seeking reconciliation with the President, but his spokesperson maintained that the meeting had dual significance.

“It was first a personal one and a condolence visit. I was also there with him. When you listen, you would have heard him even saying that he supports the new chairman because there is a bond between the predecessor and the successor.

“Ganduje is not someone who will not wish whoever succeeds him well. He doesn’t think like that. That is why you see some former governors and chairmen of local governments have problems like that.

