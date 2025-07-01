Ganduje’s fall a warning to Akpabio – Momodu labels ex-APC chair a ‘tragic hero'

Veteran journalist and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Dele Momodu has described former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje as a "tragic hero" who took political bullets for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by stepping down.

Ganduje resigned last Friday, citing health concerns, but his departure has been widely speculated to be part of internal political realignments within the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 1, Momodu praised Ganduje’s loyalty but warned that Tinubu’s political machinery may not reward his sacrifice.

"On Abdullahi Ganduje, he’s a tragic hero who took bullets for Tinubu. But like it happens to all lackeys, his usefulness has expired," he wrote.

Akpabio Urged to Watch His Back

Momodu issued a direct warning to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, cautioning him not to presume safety within Tinubu’s inner circle.

"My friend Akpabio should beware… This current power is absolutely for Tinubu, and no one should fool himself.

No one is indispensable, and everyone else is expendable whenever it becomes necessary," he stated.

He referenced a pattern of political sidelining, citing the fates of Vice President Kashim Shettima and former Lagos governors, including Akinwunmi Ambode.