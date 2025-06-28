Rivers State’s suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has made a public appearance with Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at a burial ceremony in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

This comes hours after both politicians attended a late-night peace meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

The event, held in Rumuepirikom, Rivers State, was for the burial of Wike’s uncle. Lere Olayinka, spokesperson to the FCT Minister, confirmed Wike’s presence at the burial via an X post, noting that Fubara and Martins Amaewhule, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, were also in attendance.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. [X:@DeeOneAyekooto]

"Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, alongside the Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule at the burial of Wike's Uncle in Rumuepirikom, Rivers State today," Olayinka posted.

Their appearance together comes amid a prolonged political standoff between Wike and Fubara, which dates back to 2023.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the president, Wike confirmed that both parties had reached a consensus.

“We have agreed to work in unity going forward. It’s in the best interest of the state,” he said.

Governor Fubara echoed similar sentiments, expressing hope that the agreement would be long-lasting.

“This is a new beginning. I believe the peace process will hold, and Rivers State will come out stronger,” he stated.

The fallout has deeply fractured the Rivers State political landscape, leading to the division of the state assembly and even the demolition of its complex.

In March 2025, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers following escalating tensions and reported threats to oil infrastructure.

He suspended both Fubara and the state lawmakers, installing a sole administrator to steer the state for an initial period of six months.

With reconciliation between Wike and Siminalayi Fubara now underway, the president is poised to lift the state of emergency declared in the oil-rich state.

