Olabode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged President Bola Tinubu to show mercy on suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and reinstate him to office in the spirit of the June 12 anniversary.

George made the appeal on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in an open letter to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

This comes a few days after the President reportedly made peace with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu following a period of political tension between the duo.

Tinubu made the comment during a closed-door meeting with members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos last Saturday.

The GAC members had met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader to plead for Sanwo-Olu and others who had reportedly stepped out of line.

George asks Tinubu to extend Sanwo-Olu's olive branch to Fubara

President Bola Tinubu and suspended RIvers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

Recall that the Rivers State Governor was suspended, alongside his deputy and members of the state House of Assembly, on March 18, 2025, following a protracted political crisis in the oil-rich state.

Tinubu also appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the state's Sole Administrator for an initial period of six months, during which he admonished the warring parties to work towards a reconciliation.

Meanwhile, after a reported meeting with the President in London last month, Fubara visited Tinubu in Lagos during the Sallah celebration last week, signalling a concrete move towards resolving the Rivers political debacle.

“If Tinubu could forgive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, then he should extend same gesture to Fubara," George advocated.

“On June 12, we will be celebrating Democracy Day. This is a reminder of the true meaning of democracy – the will of the people.

“Since Tinubu has forgiven Sanwo-Olu, then it makes a lot of sense, spiritually, to also forgive Fubara and let him return to office. I am talking as an elder.

“Let me also remind the President that he was in the forefront of those who fought the military, seeking a return to civilian rule.

“I still remember him coming to my office in Aso Rock when he wanted to see General Diya. That was during the General Sani Abacha regime.

“He wanted to be deputy to Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Lagos then. He discussed with Diya but General Abacha eventually gave the position to Mrs. Okunnu. I know how passionate Tinubu was then about the return to civil rule.

“He later joined NADECO to fight for democracy. Some of those who fought alongside him for democracy have died. It is not of his making that he is alive today.

“So, he should thank God, honour the memory of those who fought alongside him for democracy and return Fubara to office immediately.

“I also appeal to him, in the spirit of my maternal grand uncle, who founded the first political party in Nigeria in 1922, Herbert Macaulay, to please reinstate Fubara.