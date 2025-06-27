Tinubu set to lift emergency in Rivers as Wike, Fubara seal peace deal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is poised to lift the political state of emergency declared in Rivers State, following the reconciliation of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, after months of political tension and factional rivalry.

The truce was brokered during a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja late on Thursday night.

The session, which extended into the early hours of Friday, June 27, included President Tinubu, Governor Fubara, Wike, and defected lawmakers who were central to the crisis.

“They have resolved their differences and agreed to work together. They left Aso Rock happy, and I think that is what everyone has been praying for—restoration of peace,” a source familiar with the talks told BusinessDay.

President Tinubu had declared a political state of emergency in Rivers on March 18, due to a deepening rift between Governor Fubara and the state assembly, which is largely controlled by Wike’s loyalists.

The crisis had paralysed key government functions and heightened political tension in the oil-rich state.

Wike confirms reconciliation with Fubara

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Wike confirmed that both parties had reached a consensus.

“We have agreed to work in unity going forward. It’s in the best interest of the state,” he said.

Governor Fubara echoed similar sentiments, expressing hope that the agreement would be long-lasting.

“This is a new beginning. I believe the peace process will hold, and Rivers State will come out stronger,” he stated.

The potential lifting of the emergency rule signals a significant step toward stability in Rivers, which plays a strategic economic role in Nigeria’s oil sector.