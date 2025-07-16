'I pity Tinubu' — Katsina Governor Radda recalls private chat with Buhari

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has revealed that late former President Muhammadu Buhari privately expressed sympathy for President Bola Tinubu over his bold decision to remove fuel subsidy, calling it an act of bravery.

Radda disclosed while speaking to journalists on Tuesday, July 15, at Buhari’s final burial rites in Daura, Katsina State.

The former President died on Sunday at a London clinic aged 82 and was laid to rest with full military honours.

The Katsina Governor, visibly emotional, recounted a candid conversation with Buhari, during which the elder statesman praised Tinubu’s courage for tackling Nigeria’s long-standing fuel subsidy issue.

“Let me use his words: ‘I pity Bola (President Tinubu) for what he is doing. He is a brave man for removing the fuel subsidy,’” Radda quoted Buhari as saying.

According to the governor, Buhari had attempted to end the subsidy regime during his own presidency but often faced stiff resistance.

“When I was president, whenever I made an attempt to remove the subsidy, a lot of people would give me too many reasons not to do so,” Buhari reportedly said.

“But Bola did it immediately. If he had consulted people, he could not have removed the fuel subsidy now,” Radda added, quoting Buhari’s reflections.

Vacuum Left Behind

Governor Radda also described Buhari’s death as a significant national loss, noting that his absence has created a leadership vacuum.

“The former President’s passing has left a huge void that will be difficult to fill,” Radda said solemnly, echoing the sentiments of many northern political allies who gathered for the burial.