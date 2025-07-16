‘Arewa, take note!’ – Obi’s absence at Buhari’s funeral sparks northern backlash

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri and Northern youth influencer Sarki have criticised Labour Party candidate Peter Obi for failing to attend the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, July 15.

In strongly worded posts on X, both commentators accused Obi of disrespecting the North and warned that his actions may haunt him in his 2027 presidential ambitions.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Daura from beginning to end, showing his personal devotion to General Muhammadu Buhari and his commitment to the North. Arewa, remember who was not there!” Omokri stated.

He recalled that in 2024, Obi described former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon as “an enemy to be forgiven” and last week dismissed the trial of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu as making “no sense”.

Omokri argued that such statements and Obi’s absence at Buhari’s burial paint a worrying picture.

“This is the same Nnamdi Kanu who said the vilest things about Arewa and claimed General Buhari was replaced by a Sudanese clone. Isn’t the handwriting on the wall clear?” he queried.

The burial ceremony was attended by key figures, including President Tinubu, former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osinbajo, among others, but Obi’s absence stood out.

Sarki echoed Omokri’s sentiments, questioning Obi’s sincerity towards Northern interests.

“Peter Obi travelled all the way to Rome for a burial he wasn’t even invited to, and was reportedly denied entry at the gate. But he was nowhere to be found in Daura.

"Attendance taken. History won’t forget," Sarki wrote via X.

While Obi has not responded, both Omokri and Sarki’s remarks have reignited debates about his national appeal and political positioning ahead of the 2027 election.