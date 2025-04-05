Okpebholo receives rare royal blessing from Oba of Benin after tribunal victory

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, received a rare royal blessing from the highly respected Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba' Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, following his victory at the election tribunal.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirmed Okpebholo's victory in the election on September 21, 2024.

In a unanimous judgement, the three-member panel led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asuerime (Asue) Ighodalo.

Meanwhile, in keeping with tradition and in recognition of the divine role of the throne in Edo’s destiny, the Governor proceeded straight to the Oba of Benin's palace to express his heartfelt gratitude for the Oba’s prayers, fatherly guidance, and unwavering support since the administration took office.

However, a historic event quickly unfolded as Okpebholo humbly knelt before the revered throne to pay homage. The Oba rose from his throne and personally lifted the Governor up, a gesture never seen before.

The royal reverence represents a powerful symbol of validation, a moment of destiny, and an ancestral blessing bestowed upon the Governor in whom the people have entrusted their mandate.

Oba of Benin praises Okpebholo

The Oba also said the ancestors brought the Governor to restore the lost glory of Edo State.

He described Okpebholo as a true traditional son of the land and called on his ancestors to bless him and members of his household for not allowing the machinations of evildoers to destroy the state.

“It shall be well with you, your wife, and your children. Your journey to Edo, our ancestors approved it," Oba Ewuare said in Benin language.

“Our ancestors brought you to restore the lost glory of Edo State, which evil doers wanted to ruin. We have been praying, and we will continue to pray for you, not to allow evil forces to destroy Edo.”

For his part, Okpebholo thanked the respected monarch for his affection and intercession for him and Edo State.

While reaffirming his commitment to delivering practical governance for the Edo people, he described his election victory at the tribunal as historic and the “sweetest judgement ever” in history.