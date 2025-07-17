Arewa group condemns attempt to divide Tinubu, Shettima ahead of 2027

A northern political advocacy group, under the aegis of the Northern Vanguard (NV), has warned against attempts by those it describes as “desperate elements” to undermine the growing synergy between President Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, as Nigeria approaches the 2027 election cycle.

In a stern statement issued by its President, Chief Edward Gulak , on Thursday, July 17, 2025, the group called on political detractors “to cease the orchestrated campaign of discord” aimed at weakening the cordial, productive working relationship between the country’s two topmost leaders .

Gulak described the current atmosphere in the presidency as one of “uncommon loyalty, harmony, and shared vision,” adding that any attempt to drive a wedge between Tinubu and Shettima was “not only mischievous but deeply unpatriotic.”

“We are aware that some political merchants, driven by envy and personal bitterness, are hoping to manufacture a rift between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima in order to destabilise this administration ahead of 2027,” he said.

“These rogue elements are disappointed that the President and his Vice are working in seamless unity, and unlike what played out between former President Obasanjo and his then Vice, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the relationship between Tinubu and Shettima has remained unshakeable, fortified by mutual respect and purpose.”

Group lauds Tinubu for choosing Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima (left) and President Bola Tinubu (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Gulak praised the President for what he called “an inspired decision” in selecting Shettima as his running mate in 2023, noting that the former Borno governor has lived up to the expectations of his office.

“Mr. President must be commended for the foresight he showed in picking Senator Kashim Shettima—a man of character, discipline, and strategic depth—as his partner in progress. Those who underestimated his impact in the corridors of power now recognise that Shettima brings much more than symbolic balance to this ticket; he brings substance,” Gulak said.

The NV went on to catalogue the vice president’s qualities, describing him as “a cerebral, loyal, and pragmatic public servant who has chosen to subordinate personal ambition to national interest.”

“Shettima is not just a former governor with experience; he is an intellectual force, a patriot, and one of the few leaders who fully understands the complexities of Nigeria’s security, economy, and regional dynamics,” the President added.

He warned that any attempt to ignite division between the two leaders will be resisted by Nigerians who value peace, cohesion, and continuity.

“Nigerians are not interested in palace gossip or recycled scripts of infighting. They want leadership that works, that listens, and that delivers. And that is exactly what this duo is offering. If you destabilise them, you destabilise Nigeria,” Gulak said.

According to the group, the ongoing loyalty and camaraderie between Tinubu and Shettima offer Nigeria a rare opportunity to build political stability that transcends election cycles.