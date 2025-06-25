A prominent Northern spiritual leader and National Chairman, Ulam’u Council of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has warned President Tinubu against dropping his vice, Kashim Shettima, in the 2027 election.

Speaking at a religious event at the Yantaya Mosque in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Sheik Jingir stressed that he won't support Tinubu's re-election without Shettima on the ticket.

This comes amid ongoing speculation within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that the vice president, who hails from the North-Eastern State of Borno, might be replaced with someone from the North-West region.

Reacting to the development, Sheik Jingir, who, alongside his followers, backed Tinubu's election bid in 2023, accused some unpatriotic elements of trying to drive a wedge between Tinubu and his vice.

ALSO READ:

“I have learnt that some unpatriotic people within and outside the APC have been making efforts to destroy Tinubu’s relationship and Shettima to achieve their surreptitious goals. That is not a welcome development, president Tinubu," the spiritual leader said.

“Myself and others around me supported Tinubu and Shettima, and we’re backing your joint ticket. Any attempt to drop Shettima, I wouldn’t support that move because they had earlier agreed to contest and work together.

"I supported them without taking a penny from them. Although I am close to Atiku Abubakar, I chose to vote for Tinubu and Shettima. There are rumors circulating that things aren’t going well between the them but I don’t believe it. In my opinion, it’s the work of their enemies.”