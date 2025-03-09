Igbo youths demand apology, $10trn from Tinubu over 1966 Coup claim, plan protests

The World Igbo Youth Council (WIYC) has scheduled peaceful protests in cities across the South-East, Abuja, and Lagos on March 17, 2025, to demand an apology to the Igbo people for the 1966 coup.



This comes after a former Military Head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), in his recently released book, stated that the 1966 coup was not an Igbo coup.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the President General, Princess Eberechukwu Dickson, the group has urged President Bola Tinubu to extend an unreserved apology to the Igbo nation and provide reparations totalling $10 trillion.

According to the statement, “This demand is not merely a matter of financial restitution but a necessary acknowledgement of the profound suffering endured by the Igbo people, exacerbated by the loss of approximately 3.8 million lives during the Nigeria-Biafra War (1966-1970).”

The statement added, “Beginning on March 17, 2025, the WIYC will initiate peaceful protests across selected cities in the South-East and Abuja and Lagos.

“These demonstrations will serve as a powerful reminder of our collective voice and our unwavering demand for justice. We seek to compel the Federal Government to recognize the urgent need for an apology, which is essential for any genuine spirit of national reconciliation.

“The Federal Government has an ethical duty to honour the memory of the 3.8 million Igbo lives that were tragically lost during the Nigeria-Biafra conflict.

“We implore President Tinubu to summon his moral authority and officially recognize the ongoing consequences of the Biafra War—a conflict that, despite being declared over in 1970, has morphed into a new, insidious struggle marked by economic disenfranchisement and systemic inequality.

“The ramifications of this renewed conflict are more pernicious than the physical violence and destruction suffered between 1966 and 1970.

“The current iteration of the Biafra struggle is manifesting through the deliberate closure of vital economic corridors in the former Eastern Region.

“Most notably, the permanent closure of the Calabar Seaport has forced reliance on Lagos ports, drastically undermining the economic viability of the Igbo populace.

“Furthermore, the political landscape continues to inhibit Igbo aspirations for leadership, as seen in the ongoing restriction on eligible Igbo candidates aspiring to the presidency, facilitated by an inequitable quota system that subordinates merit and competency to political expediency.

“Moreover, we assert that the military leaders’ conspiracy to diminish the Southeast into a mere five states demonstrates a systematic effort to undermine the socio-political stature of the Igbo people.

“This manipulation has propagated a cycle of disenfranchisement that continues to demean our cultural and national identity.

“In light of these realities, we call upon the Federal Government to fully implement the ECOWAS verdict from 2017, which mandated that reparations be made to the victims of the Nigeria-Biafra War.

“Full compliance with this directive would not only acknowledge the historical injustices faced by the Igbo nation but would also symbolize a significant step towards healing the nationwide scars of war.

“In conclusion, the World Igbo Youth Council remains steadfast in its unwavering pursuit of justice, recognition, and reparations for the Igbo people.

“We will not waver in our resolve; our collective actions will signal to the world that we will not be silenced or ignored as we champion the dignity and rights of the Igbo nation.