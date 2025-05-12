IPOB orders fresh southeast lockdown - full details emerge

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a total sit-at-home across Nigeria’s Southeast region on May 30 to commemorate Biafra Heroes Memorial Day.

In a statement issued on Monday, IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful said the directive is aimed at honouring "all Biafran heroes and heroines who lost their lives in the struggle for Biafra’s self-determination and independence during and after the civil war."

The group described the 6 am to 6 pm lockdown as a “solemn act of remembrance,” urging residents to remain indoors throughout the day.

READ ALSO: 7 brutal threats made by Nnamdi Kanu in video evidence played in court trial

“This one-day total lockdown is a solemn act of remembrance. We must stay indoors to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in the Nigeria-Biafra war and in our continued fight for freedom,” Powerful stated.

According to the statement, all economic, academic, and social activities, including transportation, markets, and churches, are to be suspended. Only emergency and essential services will be exempted.

IPOB emphasised that the measure is also meant to prevent chaos and avoid a repeat of past violence allegedly caused by miscreants hijacking the day.

“No movement, no market, no school, no church, no social gatherings,” Powerful warned.

IPOB added that it had contacted the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to adjust its timetable, ensuring that students writing exams on that day are not affected.

Call for Nnamdi Kanu's release

In addition to the lockdown, IPOB called on its supporters in the Diaspora to stage peaceful protests and town hall meetings, using the occasion to demand the release of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group also cautioned against public protests in Nigeria, citing concerns over potential security crackdowns.

This year’s observance will feature various broadcasts and internal commemorative events by the group.