Through his media aide, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar dismissed viral media reports claiming his group had adopted the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), stating that no such decision had been made.

Demola Olarenwaju, the Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to the former Vice President, said the group still had issues with the coalition to sort out.

The group, Nigeria National Coalition Group (NNCG), had on Friday applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration of ADA as a party ahead of the 2027 election.

However, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and some other party stakeholders have expressed opposition to Atiku’s move to involve the party in any coalition.

Atiku has been a long-standing member of PDP, with the party sponsoring his emergence as VP in 1999 and his failed presidential bid in 2023.

Sources in the PDP said yesterday that it was only a matter of time before Atiku and his supporters formally dump the party.

According to PDP insiders, the looming exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President David Mark has further deepened the crisis within the former ruling party.

Olanrewaju, in a tweet on his X handle, accused the media of often contributing to “our challenges.”

“A group is in the process of pursuing party registration, just like any other Nigerian, but they need to coordinate this with the coalition,” he said.