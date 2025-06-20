The National Opposition Coalition Group (NOCG) has sent a formal request to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking the registration of its newly formed political party, All Democratic Alliance (ADA), ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development comes after weeks of deliberations by the group, chaired by a former Senate President, David Mark, seeking to oust President Bola Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in the next general elections.

According to a statement it issued on May 19 and signed by former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and Umar Ardo as the Chairman and Secretary of the New Platform Committee (NPC), respectively, the group had met on May 6, 2025, to agree on the new political platform.

The 15-member NPC was saddled with the responsibility of forming an association to apply to INEC to register a new political party.

The statement disclosed that a series of meetings were held, sub-committees were constituted, and reports were submitted to the Committee leading to the meeting and resolutions.

At a subsequent meeting on Thursday, June 19, 2025, the Committee approved the formulation of ADA as a political association and its logo, slogan, and motto.

At the same time, the Committee also approved the party manifesto, its constitution, and the appointment of the party's interim leadership, choosing Chief Akin A. Ricketts as Protem Chairman, and Abdullahi Musa Elayo as Protem National Secretary.

The NOCG also tasked the interim leadership of the new political party to secure a befitting office accommodation and open a bank account for the party, upon registration by INEC, for financial transactions.