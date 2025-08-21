The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on strike action over the Federal Government's alleged failure to honour longstanding agreements on the revitalisation and proper funding of Nigeria’s public universities.

ASUU President, Christopher Piwuna , made this known while speaking at a press conference at the University of Jos on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The union said its members had endured over two years on broken promises and delay tactics from the President Bola Tinubu -led administration.

Piwuna outlined the unresolved issues, including the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, outstanding salary arrears, withheld promotions, and the welfare of retired lecturers.

“The general public should also note that ASUU has written several letters to the FGN drawing its attention to the need to resolve this crisis amicably. Lamentably, the FGN has always turned a deaf ear to all our pleas.

“As always, it is the FGN that has consistently pushed our union to embark on a strike action, and it is clear that ASUU may have no other option than to embark on an action to press the FGN to listen to our demands and do the needful.

“The government made promises on these issues. Regrettably, we are here today to inform the Nigerian public, through you, that these undisputed issues could lead to a crisis in our educational sector have met, as with other consequences, nothing but the same response,” the ASUU president said.

ASUU rejects proposed loan scheme for lecturers

The union president condemned the government's proposed tertiary institutions staff support fund loan scheme, insisting that lecturers are only interested in the implementation of signed agreements with the FG.

“Our members do not need loans. What we need is the implementation of agreements that will improve our purchasing power. Government is still owing us three months’ salaries, yet they are asking us to borrow money,” he said.

Piwuna also criticised the proliferation of universities without sustainable funding, warning that such actions have depleted standards and global rankings of existing institutions.

Commenting on pension rewards, the union decried a situation where professors who served for over 40 years now receive as little as ₦150,000 monthly stipend, despite the ballooning inflation and hike in living costs.

However, ASUU said it will await the outcome of a government meeting scheduled for August 28 before deciding its next line of action. Regardless, it announced that members will stage rallies across campuses nationwide next week to demonstrate their frustrations.

