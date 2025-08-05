FG, NDLEA to introduce compulsory drug tests for varsity students

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has unveiled plans to introduce compulsory drug testing for students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria, a move that has sparked backlash from education stakeholders.

Announcing the decision in a communiqué dated 30 July, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the initiative was agreed upon during a meeting between Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, and NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd).

Marwa warned that drug abuse among students posed a serious national security risk, linking it to rising incidents of terrorism, banditry, and violent crimes.

“We’re fighting for the souls of our children. We want to adopt a drug testing policy in tertiary institutions because we want a policy to keep our campuses clean,” he said.

He proposed testing new intakes, students returning from breaks, and random checks, adding: “This will make the children avoid taking drugs, knowing fully well that if they do and are found out, there will be consequences. And the consequences do not necessarily mean rustication.”

Alausa commended NDLEA’s efforts and warned that drug use hampers students’ long-term prospects.

“When the youths get into drugs, their level of critical thinking is lower. Their ability to make informed decisions in the later part of their life becomes significantly reduced. They become unemployable and often resort to criminality,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Kogi Senators clash as Natasha calls for drug tests in Senate

The minister announced the creation of a substance use prevention unit within the ministry and directed that drug education be included in the revised secondary school curriculum. A technical working group will be set up to drive implementation.

ASUU Critiques FG Drug Test Move

However, the announcement has drawn sharp criticism from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Committee of Vice-Chancellors.

ASUU President, Dr Chris Piwuna, described the move as “unscientific” and potentially counterproductive.

“This decision is not supported by scientific evidence. The students are not the enemy. Let’s reach out with science, not suspicion.

“If you screen and find the person is using drugs, what’s next? Are you sending them to rehab? Are you expelling them?” Piwuna said.

He called for investment in student support services such as counselling and peer clubs instead of punitive approaches.

Prof Andrew Haruna, Secretary of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors, also criticised the plan, citing the poor state of infrastructure and lack of healthcare personnel in universities.

“Fix the environment first. Let us not politicise or oversimplify a serious public health issue,” he warned.