The Coalition for Democratic Governance in Africa (CDGA) has urged the Federal Government, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Office of the Accountant General to suspend monthly allocations to Zamfara and Benue states until their Houses of Assembly are fully functional.

In a statement signed by its convener, Dr. Paul Barka, CDGA said it is unconstitutional and dangerous for governors to operate without legislative oversight, warning that such executive overreach threatens Nigeria’s democratic foundations.

“It is unacceptable for governors to rule by fiat, sign budgets, and make appointments without input from duly constituted legislatures,” Barka said. “What we are witnessing is a breakdown in democratic accountability.”

CDGA praised the Federal Government’s decision to withhold allocations to local governments in Osun State over alleged breaches of democratic procedures and called for similar measures in Benue and Zamfara.

“We commend the FG’s move in Osun. However, that same standard must be applied to Benue and Zamfara where legislative functions have been crippled or reduced to mere formalities,” the statement read.

In Zamfara, 10 lawmakers were suspended for raising concerns over growing insecurity and poor governance, while in Benue, the legislature has allegedly been sidelined entirely, leaving the governor to act unilaterally.

“The Constitution does not permit one-man rule or sole administrators at the state level,” Barka warned. “When governors operate without checks and balances, they become dictators cloaked in democracy.”

The group argued that continuing to release funds to such states rewards unconstitutional behavior and urged federal agencies to act swiftly to safeguard democratic principles.

Group justifies call for financial sanctions

CDGA stressed that the move would not be a punishment to citizens but a necessary step to restore constitutional order and prevent misuse of public resources.

“The idea is to compel compliance, not to hurt the people. Without legislative scrutiny, budgets can be inflated, contracts awarded without due process, and funds mismanaged without consequences,” Barka said.

The group called on the National Assembly, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and international observers to take an active interest in the situation.

“Nigeria must not speak democracy while practicing autocracy in the states. These are not partisan issues — they go to the heart of governance, rule of law, and accountability,” he said.

CDGA concluded by calling on the media and civil society to advocate for democratic restoration in both states, warning that unchecked executive power in one part of the country weakens democracy for all.