The Benue Good Governance Network (BGGN) has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for his recent visit to Benue State, where he personally assessed conflict-affected areas and coordinated military efforts to restore peace and security.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Dr. Amase Paul, the group described the visit as “bold, timely, and deeply reassuring,” particularly for communities that have endured years of violence, displacement, and limited federal response.

“For many of our people, this visit came like the first rainfall after a long drought. It was a powerful demonstration that Benue is not alone and not forgotten. Lieutenant General Oluyede has restored our faith in the Nigerian Army and in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” Paul stated.

Benue has experienced waves of brutal attacks by armed militias, especially in rural areas where security presence has been minimal. The violence has left scores dead, homes destroyed, and thousands living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps. The BGGN noted that the situation has worsened in recent months, leaving residents feeling “abandoned and vulnerable.”

The group praised General Oluyede’s hands-on approach, saying it signals a shift in how the federal government intends to address insecurity in the state.

“His boots-on-ground approach shows courage and sincerity. It gave our people a sense of safety they have not felt in years. Our women now sleep without fear, and our youths feel that the government finally understands their pain,” Paul said.

The BGGN emphasised that the Army Chief’s visit reflects the Tinubu administration’s renewed commitment to ending terrorism and protecting all Nigerians, especially those in long-neglected regions.

“Before now, there was a growing belief that Benue had been left to its fate. But the actions of General Oluyede and the clear support from the President have changed that perception. Our people now feel reassured that all will be well again,” the group added.

Group demands sustained momentum.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, during his visit to Benue State.

Paul called for sustained momentum, urging the Nigerian Army and the federal government to follow through with consistent operations, intelligence gathering, and civilian engagement.

“We urge the Chief of Army Staff not to allow this visit to be a one-off gesture. Let it mark the beginning of sustained and well-coordinated efforts to permanently end terrorism in our land.”

The BGGN also pledged full support from Benue youths, offering to collaborate with the military through grassroots mobilization and local intelligence sharing.

“The youths of Benue are ready to support this new direction. We will organise, sensitise, and mobilise our communities to work hand-in-hand with the Nigerian Army in defeating terror. It is our land, and we will defend it — through unity, lawful engagement, and honest partnership.”

Already, the group said, its network has been activated across conflict-prone local government areas to improve communication between youth leaders and military commanders.

“We believe peace must be built by both the gun and goodwill. While the soldiers defend us, our duty is to help create an environment where peace can grow and survive,” Paul added.

Beyond the security efforts, the BGGN urged the federal government to begin planning for the post-conflict recovery of Benue communities, including rebuilding destroyed infrastructure and supporting displaced families.

“Lasting peace goes beyond the battlefield. It requires healing, rebuilding, and restoring the dignity of displaced families. We appeal to the Chief of Army Staff to work with relevant agencies to ensure that the military’s success is followed by relief, recovery and development.”

Paul concluded by reaffirming the BGGN’s dedication to promoting civic responsibility and public accountability, while urging traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society organizations to support the military’s peace initiative.