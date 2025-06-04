Benue crisis: Major twist as pressure piles on Tinubu to declare state of emergency

A coalition of Catholic priests has issued an urgent call on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Benue State, as violence and killings continue to escalate in the region.

The Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) made the appeal at a press conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, condemning the persistent attacks on innocent civilians and the destruction of homes, churches, and livelihoods across the Middle Belt region.

Bishop Leonard Bature Kawas, President-General of the CBCN, said the situation in Benue has reached “unbearable” levels, noting that the violence has persisted since 2001 but has become increasingly brutal.

“Innocent citizens are being killed, their homes burned, and their livelihoods destroyed,” Bishop Kawas declared.

“The government’s inaction is deafening, and it seems as though the lives of our people are of little consequence.”

The priests expressed solidarity with Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe of Makurdi Diocese, who has reportedly faced threats for speaking out against the violence.

“We stand with Bishop Anagbe in his courageous stance against the atrocities committed against our people,” Kawas said. “As shepherds of the flock, it is our duty to speak out against injustice and defend the dignity of human life.”

Kawas highlighted the scale of the crisis: “The persistent killings, displacement, and trauma inflicted on our communities are a grave affront to humanity, and we will not be silenced.”

The CBCN also called on the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, civil society organisations, and the international community to join in condemning the violence and supporting efforts to restore peace.

“The government must act swiftly to protect its citizens, hold perpetrators accountable, and bring an end to the bloodshed,” Kawas said.

“We will not stand idly by while our people are slaughtered like animals. It is time for decisive action, not empty words.”