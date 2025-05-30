Angry youths in Tse Orjime community, Agan of Mbalagh Council Ward in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, have moved the corpses of farmers killed by suspected armed herdsmen to the residence of their lawmaker.

The marauding criminals reportedly killed three villagers on their farms on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Following the killings, the attackers stormed the community at about 5 pm, shooting sporadically to chase the people away from their homes.

It was gathered that the incident left the community dwellers scampering and fleeing through the Makurdi-Daudu highway and to the North Bank axis of the state capital, Makurdi, which is three kilometres away.

After the invaders retreated, the youths recovered three corpses from the farms and moved them on foot to the home of the lawmaker representing Makurdi North in the State House of Assembly, Alfred Berger .

“The angry youths of the community took the corpses to his residence to register their protest over the killings. They almost razed his house but for the quick intervention of the police,” Vanguard quoted an eyewitness.

Lawmaker confirms attack on his residence

Berger, who confirmed the incident, said the irate youths nearly burnt down his house and his children, who were at home at the time.

”Armed herdsmen attacked my people and killed three persons in their farms. The three corpses of those killed in the attack were brought to my house by angry youths who almost burnt down my house and my children who were at home at the time,” he stated.

“Since I was elected we have made sure that there is relative peace in our area until the unfortunate incident of Thursday,” the lawmaker lamented the situation.

While confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent (CSP) Catherine Anene, said the Command received information about the attack at about 6 pm on Thursday.

“The Police teams within the area responded immediately and started chasing the attackers into the bush," she said in a statement.

“Simultaneously, the youths of the area mobilised themselves and were attempting to burn down the residence of Mr. Alfred Berger, the lawmaker representing the area in the State House of Assembly. But they were also resisted by the police.