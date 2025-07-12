Supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have fired back at former Osun State Governor and ex-Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, following his recent declaration that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) — where he now serves as National Secretary — plans to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2027.

Aregbesola, while addressing ADC stakeholders at a meeting in Akure, Ondo State, hinted at building a “broad coalition of progressive-minded Nigerians” to unseat Tinubu’s government during the next general election.

“Let us put personal interests aside and unite. We have multiple elections ahead — presidential, National Assembly, and state elections — and with unity, we cannot be defeated,” Aregbesola told party supporters.

But in a swift and scathing response by its Chairman, Kabir Ali Danbaba, on Friday, July 11, 2025, the Yari Renaissance Movement (YRM) lambasted the former Minister, describing his plan as a political fantasy.

The APC-aligned group says Aregbesola’s 2027 ambition is “nothing but a dream detached from reality,” accusing him of ingratitude and political betrayal.

“Indeed, dreaming big can be beneficial if balanced with realistic planning, hard work, and adaptability,” the statement read.

“But dreaming that ADC will dislodge APC — led by President Tinubu — is not just wishful thinking, it is political comedy.

“Aregbesola knows firsthand the political strength, strategic depth, and performance capacity of President Tinubu. To now sit back with a few disgruntled allies and propound the impossible is the height of deceit by the ADC leadership.”

Recalling Aregbesola’s close ties with the President, the group expressed disappointment that a long-time beneficiary of Tinubu’s mentorship and generosity would now lead an opposition movement against him.

“How do you explain this?” the statement questioned. “A man considered you someone after his heart, and made you commissioner in charge of Lagos State’s Works Ministry when all that was asked on your behalf was Special Adviser. He made you governor despite the political landmines and spent months in court to actualise that dream.

“As governor, he continued to spoon-feed you, giving your administration a strong footing when it faced challenges. He gave you latitude others could only dream of — yet today, you turn around to repay him with betrayal.”

President Bola Tinubu and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola [Punch]

Group dismisses coalition's chances against Tinubu

The YRM insisted that no amount of political realignment can unseat Tinubu in 2027.

“President Tinubu will not only return in 2027, he will also be a major factor in deciding his successor. By then, Aregbesola and the ADC, if still in existence, will watch from the sidelines.”

They described Aregbesola’s move as “class impudence accompanied by cultural profanity,” warning that posterity would judge the former governor harshly.

“Even if Asiwaju Tinubu chooses to look away from this sacrilege, his eleda (maker) would not. You’ve trampled on the good heart of a man and now seek to cause more harm, driven by envy and covetousness.”