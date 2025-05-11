Olamide Aderibigbe, 16-year-old maths wizard, scores 336 overall in UTME

Olamide Aderibigbe, a 16-year-old student of Starville International School in Jabi, Abuja, displayed his mathematical prowess by scoring 98 in the oft-feared subject during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

At the same time, Aderibigbe scored 86 in Physics, 68 in English, and 84 in Economics, for a total of 336 UTME scores.

“He hopes to study Architecture at Covenant University or the University of Ibadan,” Olamide's father, Niran Aderibigbe, told Punch as he expressed gratitude to God over the result of his son.

The feat represents some of the bright spots in the 2025 examination, which many have described as a mass failure for participating candidates.

When breaking down the 2025 UTME statistics, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede noted that 12,414 of the over 1.9 million who sat the UTME scored 300 and above, with only 4,756 scoring 320 and above.

In comparison, 1.9 million candidates sat for the 2024 edition, of which only 8,000 candidates, or 0.5 per cent, scored above 300 points in the examination.

JAMB released the 2025 UTME results to the public on Friday, May 9, 2025. Over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200, which is considered the average benchmark.

The examination tests candidates across four core subjects. Each subject scores 100 marks, for a total of 400 marks.

With the Use of English a mandatory subject, candidates are at liberty to choose three other subjects relevant to their intended course of study.

