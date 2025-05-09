JUST IN: JAMB releases 2025 UTME results - here's how to check

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, revealing that 39,834 results are being withheld due to suspicions of exam malpractice.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede confirmed that over 1.9 million candidates sat for the nationwide examination, which marks a critical step for university admissions in Nigeria.

However, the release comes with a strong caution as JAMB intensifies its efforts to sanitise the examination process.

He also disclosed that 80 individuals have been arrested for examination fraud across several states.

JAMB’s swift response is part of ongoing reforms to restore credibility to the UTME process. The board said it remains committed to identifying and prosecuting those who attempt to undermine the integrity of its examinations.

How to Check Your 2025 JAMB UTME Result

Candidates can check their UTME result via SMS by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used for registration.

