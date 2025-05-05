Over 1.5 million candidates score below 200 in 2025 UTME — JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the official performance statistics for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), revealing a stark picture of national performance trends.

According to the data, of the 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the examination across Nigeria, more than 1.5 million scored below 200, representing over 76% of the total candidates.

In contrast, only 4,756 candidates achieved scores above 320, while 7,658 others scored between 300 and 319.

“This statistical breakdown offers a comprehensive snapshot of this year’s UTME performance,” JAMB stated.

The board did not disclose specific causes behind the low scores but emphasised the role of “rigorous and fair” testing procedures across all centres.

The report also drew attention to a unique subset of examinees: underage candidates.

According to JAMB, 40,247 underage individuals were granted special permission to sit for the exam in order to demonstrate what the board called “exceptional abilities.”

However, only 467 of these underage candidates — approximately 1.16% — met the board’s benchmark for exceptional performance.

“These candidates will still undergo three further stages of assessment before any final classification can be made,” JAMB added.