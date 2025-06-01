Renowned fiery cleric and General Overseer of Freedom Apostolic Revival Ministries (FARIM), Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, has prophesied that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure a second term in office come 2027, regardless of any political alliances formed against him.

Speaking during the church’s monthly prophetic service, Night of Secret (Oru Asiri), held at the ministry’s headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, the cleric said Tinubu’s return to Aso Rock is divinely orchestrated and cannot be stopped by human effort.

“No matter the noise or the alliances, President Bola Tinubu is destined to rule Nigeria for a second term,” Prophet Ojo declared. “Heaven has already endorsed him. Those who are planning otherwise are simply fighting the wind.”

The prophecy comes amid rising political tensions and reported efforts by opposition figures to form a grand coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections. However, Prophet Ojo, known for his bold political prophecies in past election cycles, warned those working to unseat Tinubu to abandon their plans.

He claimed that Nigeria’s future stability is tied to the continuation of the Tinubu administration, and that attempts to derail this “divine agenda” will collapse.

“Those who seek to unseat him through manipulation, blackmail, or conspiracy will scatter. God is not through with him yet. There is still work he must complete for the nation,” he added.