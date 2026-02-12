Esiri Brothers Reimagine ‘Mrs Dalloway’ as ‘Clarissa,’ Set in Lagos and Delta

The Esiri brothers reimagine Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway in Clarissa, a contemporary Nigerian film exploring love, longing, and missed destinies.

The Esiri brothers, Arie and Chuko, are about to take us on another unforgettable cinematic journey, this time with their new project Clarissa, a fresh and thrilling reimagining of Virginia Woolf’s iconic novel Mrs Dalloway.

It promises to be a deep dive into the complexities of love , desire, friendship, and the weight of missed chances, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos and Delta State in Nigeria.

Reimagining Woolf's Classic with a Nigerian Twist

Woolf's “Mrs Dalloway” takes us through a single day in the life of Clarissa Dalloway, a woman from a wealthy background living in London during the 1920s. It’s a thoughtful look into her feelings, past regrets, and innermost wishes as she gets ready to host a party. Now, the Esiri brothers are bringing fresh energy to this classic story, weaving Woolf's original themes together with Nigerian cultural elements. They’re adding depth through culture , deep-seated yearnings, and reflections of modern Nigerian life.

In the movie “Clarissa”, Sophie Okonedo, who you might remember from “Hotel Rwanda”, brings the title character to life. She is a socialite in Lagos, preparing for an event that will bring some old friends together. We also get glimpses of her childhood in Abraka, Delta State, which adds a haunting tone to the film. It makes you think about missed opportunities, what might have been, and how time and distance can change relationships forever.

This movie isn’t just about telling a story; it creates a rich, detailed world where the past and present intersect. It’s a story about strong emotional ties, but also about finally facing the things you never got around to saying and the people you used to love so much.

More Than Just A Movie – A Cinematic Event

The Esiri brothers’ earlier film, Eyimofe: This Is My Desire, received praise for its unfiltered, sincere portrayal of life in Lagos and migration, and won multiple awards, including Best Nigerian Film at the Africa Movie Academy Awards. We trust that they are bringing that energy to ‘Clarissa’.

Shot on classic 35mm film, the movie beautifully captures the enchantment and hustle of Lagos, weaving its deep understanding of the city into a story that resonates globally.

The Esiri brothers are using this project to introduce a uniquely Nigerian perspective to the discussion, all while nodding respectfully to the universal ideas in Woolf’s original book. It’s a careful mix of timeless elegance and contemporary Nigeria, and you can really feel that in every single scene.

And the cast? Absolutely stacked. Joining Okonedo is a lineup of incredible actors, including David Oyelowo, Ayo Edebiri, India Amarteifio, and Toheeb Jimoh. This blend of Nigerian and international stars perfectly mirrors the film’s core: a fusion of cultures, thoughts, and voices.

The Heart of the Story: Love, Longing, and Missed Destinies

Clarissa is all about the deep yearning we all feel: to connect, to find a sense of finality, to truly understand ourselves and others. As Clarissa gets ready for her big party, old friends pop up, bringing with them a flood of memories, lingering regrets, and emotions that haven't quite settled.

The film goes beyond showing us Clarissa’s path; it prompts us to reflect on love, loss, ambition, and the roads not taken. It’s about finding peace between what we dreamed of and the reality we ended up with, and grappling with the things we missed along the way.

Why We’re Excited About Clarissa

Clarissa is sure to generate a lot of buzz, and we’ve seen that Neon has acquired worldwide rights to Clarissa. The film is set to hit theatres in the U.S., and with worldwide distribution rights secured, it’s poised to make a real impact globally.

But what truly makes Clarissa special is the Esiri brothers' distinct storytelling style. They have a real talent for bringing Nigerian life and culture to life on screen, while also breaking new ground in world cinema. And Clarissa isn’t just about showcasing places like Lagos and Delta; it’s about diving into universal themes, the things we desire, the things we fear, and the relationships that shape us.

Clarissa isn't just a fresh take on Virginia Woolf's novel; it's a bold leap forward for Nigerian cinema and a brilliant showcase of the Esiri brothers' unique vision and creativity. Bringing its signature mix of powerful emotions, deep cultural meaning, and stunning visuals to the screen, this film promises to draw audiences worldwide.