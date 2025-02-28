Lagos Speaker Meranda’s security restored amid assembly power tussle

The Lagos State Police Command has restored security aides to Speaker Mojisola Meranda after an initial withdrawal that sparked political controversy.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, clarified that the withdrawal was part of a routine police audit aimed at ensuring accountability among officers.

“The ongoing police personnel audit is done in the public interest and not with any consideration except for the safety of everyone in the state,” Jimoh said at a press briefing on Thursday, February 27.

However, the withdrawal had raised concerns over possible political interference or gender bias, given Meranda’s position as the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

A high-ranking assembly official dismissed any suggestion that Meranda’s leadership lacked legitimacy.

“Let people know that this woman did not impose herself on the Lagos House of Assembly. She was elected by 33 out of 40 lawmakers—an overwhelming majority,” the official stated.

Obasa Declares Himself Speaker as Lagos Assembly Crisis Deepens

Meanwhile, Mudashiru Obasa, who was impeached as Speaker on January 13, made a dramatic return to the assembly complex with his security details intact.

Obasa has continued to challenge his removal, claiming due process was not followed.

Despite the presence of all 40 lawmakers at the assembly, only four attended a controversial “plenary session” presided over by Obasa.