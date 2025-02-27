VIDEO: Obasa returns to Lagos Assembly - declares himself speaker

Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, made a dramatic return to the Assembly complex on Thursday, February 27, intensifying speculations about a possible reinstatement.

His arrival follows a series of political manoeuvres, including the sudden withdrawal of security details from the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, raising questions about a potential power shift.

Obasa was removed from office on 13 January 2025 amid internal disputes. However, he has consistently challenged the impeachment, arguing in court that the process was unconstitutional.

In a recent legal move, he filed a lawsuit demanding his immediate reinstatement, naming both Meranda and the Assembly as defendants.

Adding to the intrigue, sources confirmed that Obasa’s security details were restored earlier in the day.

“I’ve resumed, and I remain the Speaker of the Assembly,” Obasa stated in a news report.

His return to the Assembly complex, coupled with the security changes, has heightened tensions within the House.