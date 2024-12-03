Labour strikes cripple activities in 4 states over ₦70,000 minimum wage

Economic activities were paralysed in Abuja, Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Ebonyi states on Monday as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) embarked on a one-week warning strike over the non-implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage.

In Abuja, teachers expressed frustration with the Federal Capital Territory's (FCT) area councils for failing to comply with the minimum wage directive.

The labour action caused widespread disruption to public services across the nation's capital.

Kaduna state saw ministries and agencies grind to a halt despite the government's claims of having commenced minimum wage payments in October, barring consequential adjustments.

“We have started implementation,” said a Kaduna State official.

However, workers dismissed these claims as insufficient.

In Ebonyi, Governor Francis Nwifuru responded to the industrial action by announcing a 72-hour ultimatum for workers to resume or face dismissal.

He stated that the state government had approved and started implementing a ₦75,000 minimum wage.

However, striking workers described the announcement as “mere rhetoric” lacking actionable backing.

Nasarawa also witnessed widespread disruption, with organised labour accusing state authorities of failing to meet the October and November implementation deadlines.