Terminal exams in jeopardy as FCT teachers commence strike

Teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have commenced a strike over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage of ₦70,000 by area council chairmen.

The strike, which began just three days before the conclusion of first-term examinations, forced pupils to return home on Monday, December 2, disrupting their academic progress.

The chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kubwa chapter, Comrade Ameh Baba, explained that the strike became inevitable following the December 1 ultimatum issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

He said, “The ultimatum of December 1st deadline given by the Nigeria Labour Congress for any state to comply with the minimum wage of ₦70,000 has come into effect. Hence, we don’t have any option but to comply.”

This latest industrial action is the second strike affecting FCT primary schools this term. Teachers previously went on strike on September 18, disrupting academic activities for nearly three weeks until October 7.

Baba revealed that while the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had approved the new wage, including a ₦40,000 peculiar allowance and ₦35,000 wage award, teachers under the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) have yet to receive these benefits.

He lamented, “The councils still owe us these allowances for up to one year.”