2Baba Calls for reform of Nigerian education system amid widespread JAMB failures

Nigerian music legend 2Baba has joined the growing chorus of voices calling for a complete reform of the country’s education system, following alarming results from the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Taking to his Instagram story on May 8, 2025, the singer emphasis the need for a general reform in Africa, “We need to change our entries education system in Nigeria/ Alkebulan/Africa.”

His comment sparked widespread agreement, with many Nigerians praising his stance and highlighting the broader failings of the current academic model.

See some reactions below:

He is very right. Well said legend

Our educational system needs a complete mindset reset. We’re raising graduates who don’t know how to serve, lead, or innovate.

We need a system that teaches emotional intelligence, customer experience, communication, and problem-solving, not just theory. Thank you for speaking up, OG

This comes after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the official performance statistics for the 2025 UTME, revealing a stark picture of national performance trends.

According to the data, of the 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the examination across Nigeria, more than 1.5 million scored below 200, representing over 76% of the total candidates.

In contrast, only 4,756 candidates achieved scores above 320, while 7,658 others scored between 300 and 319.

“This statistical breakdown offers a comprehensive snapshot of this year’s UTME performance,” JAMB stated.