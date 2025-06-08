I didn't want Biafran war; it was very difficult - Gowon

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), says the Nigerian Civil War, also known as the Biafran War, was never his personal decision but one he took out of necessity to preserve the country’s unity.

Gowon made this known on Saturday while receiving the Lifetime Integrity and Achievement Award at the 5th Convention of the Christian Men’s Fellowship of the Abuja Anglican Diocese.

The former military leader, who governed Nigeria from 1966 to 1975, described the civil war — which lasted from July 6, 1967, to January 15, 1970 — as the most challenging chapter of his life.

“I always remember the civil war. It was the most difficult period of my life,” he said. “It was not my choice, but I had to be there, and had to do what I did in order to keep this country together. It was never a hatred against any people, I can assure you.”

Gowon stressed that his decision to prosecute the war was rooted in a sense of duty and the urgent need to maintain Nigeria’s territorial integrity, not in animosity toward the secessionist Eastern region.

The 89-year-old statesman also emphasized the need for forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity across ethnic and religious lines. Reflecting on his post-war life, he said his leadership decisions were always guided by prayer, integrity, and compassion.

“As far as this heart is concerned, everything that I do, it is through prayers. I ask God to help me to do the right thing the way He thinks it should be done, with love and respect for all the people,” Gowon added. “That is why, at the end, what do we have to say? As they say: no victor, no vanquished.”