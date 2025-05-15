Military rule is over, Nigeria must embrace democracy - Gowon declares

Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has declared that military governance has no future in Nigeria, urging the country to deepen its democratic culture despite its imperfections.

Speaking in Abuja at the unveiling of a new book titled Military Factor in Nigerian History, 1960–2018, Gowon said the armed forces must return fully to their constitutional role as defenders, not administrators, of the state.

The event was part of the Historical Society of Nigeria’s 70th anniversary celebration.

“The era of military governance is and must remain behind us. Democracy, despite its imperfections, provides the best framework for national development and popular participation,” Gowon said.

Reflecting on the military's dual legacy, Gowon noted that while soldiers helped preserve national unity and build infrastructure during Nigeria’s formative years, they also interrupted democratic processes and restricted civil liberties.

“Military rule stifled democratic development, sometimes violated civil liberties, and created structures that enabled corruption.

"He cited the coups of 1966 and 1983, as well as the annulled June 12, 1993, election, as “dark chapters in our history,” he acknowledged.

On the Nigerian Civil War, Gowon described it as “the most painful episode in Nigeria’s history,” but said it ultimately reaffirmed the country's commitment to unity.

Calling for a modern, intelligence-driven military, he said, “The military should not stand apart from the people but should be seen as an essential component of the national fabric, working in tandem with civilian authorities.”