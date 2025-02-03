Gunmen abduct family of 3 in Kwara, as police, hunters launch rescue mission

The Kwara Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three family members by gunmen on the Oro-Agbamu Road in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesperson, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi on Sunday in Ilorin. The statement said;

It was reported that unknown armed men stormed Owoyale Village along Oro-Agbamu Road and forcefully whisked three persons to an unknown location.

The victims were Alhaji Moshood Owoyale, his brother, Alhaji Abdulkazeem Owoyale, and the wife to Alhaji Moshood.

The Police alongside the vigilante/hunter groups has swung into action; combing the forest to rescue the victims unhurt and apprehend the criminals behind this act.

Further developments on the outcome will be communicated as it progresses,

Recently, the Police Command in Ogun says it has deployed a team of officers to the scene of Thursday’s kidnap of Mrs Odumosu, wife of retired AIG Hakeem Odumosu. The command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday.

Odutola said the victim, a resident of Aminu Street, Orange Estate, Arepo, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, was kidnapped at about 9.55 p.m. on Thursday while entering her home.

She explained that four masked men attacked and dragged her out of her Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle, taking her through a swampy area to an unknown location.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Warewa Division, has led policemen to the scene where they are currently searching the swampy bush area, she said.

According to the spokesperson, the DPO had also contacted the Warewa and Maaba community heads to deploy local security forces to the riverine area.

Further updates will be provided, she added.