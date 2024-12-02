Tax Reform Bill: Stiff opposition as Zulum warns Tinubu of consequences

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has openly addressed the growing controversy surrounding the proposed tax reform bills, warning President Bola Tinubu about the potential fallout.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, December 1, Zulum acknowledged Tinubu’s ability to push the legislation forward but stressed the consequences for Nigerians.

“We know the power of the president. I’m a system man; I respect him,” Zulum said. “If the president wants to use his power to pass the tax bill, he may have his way, but it has its consequences for the people.”

The tax reform bill, which recently passed its second reading in the Senate, has encountered resistance, particularly from northern elites.

Groups such as the Northern Governors Forum, the Northern Elders Forum, and key figures like Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume have urged the federal government to withdraw the bill, arguing that it does not adequately represent the region's interests.

Zulum underscored the lack of support among governors nationwide, stating, “As of now, you cannot get three governors in Nigeria that are in support of this tax law."

This follows criticism from Northern youths against Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who defended the Senate’s decision to allow the bill’s second reading, citing the need for broader dialogue.