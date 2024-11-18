ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi

He criticised past legislative decisions, alleging that northern representatives were coerced into supporting laws detrimental to their economy.

L-R: Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images].
L-R: Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images].

Recommended articles

Speaking at the convocation of Skyline University in Kano, Kwankwaso alleged that Kano’s governance and its emirate system are being influenced by external forces from Lagos.

He claimed that decisions regarding Kano’s emir are now dictated from Lagos, reducing the emir to a “stooge.”

“Today, Lagos wouldn’t allow us to choose an emir. Lagos has to come to the centre of Kano to put their own emir,” Kwankwaso stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Is Kwankwaso planning a move against Tinubu amid Kano Emirate dispute?

The former minister of defence also expressed concerns over economic interference, particularly in tax collection.

“Lagos young men are working hard to impose taxes and take away our taxes from Kano to Lagos. Even telephones registered in Kano are taxed in Lagos,” he said, accusing Lagos-based interests of pressuring businesses in Kano and the northern region to relocate their headquarters to Lagos.

Kwankwaso urged northern lawmakers to be vigilant against policies that could disadvantage their region.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu

He criticised past legislative decisions, alleging that northern representatives were coerced into supporting laws detrimental to their economy.

“We are witnesses to what happened in 1999 to 2000, where our National Assembly members were bribed into supporting offshore laws. That law dealt a huge blow to the northern economy,” he added.

He called for collective resistance, warning that continued external interference could weaken northern Nigeria’s autonomy.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

Tinubu congratulates Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on election victory

Tinubu congratulates Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on election victory

BREAKING: APC's Aiyedatiwa declared winner of Ondo governorship election

BREAKING: APC's Aiyedatiwa declared winner of Ondo governorship election

APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all 20 LGAs

APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all 20 LGAs

Tinubu determined to change Nigeria’s fortunes – Shettima

Tinubu determined to change Nigeria’s fortunes – Shettima

Lawmaker seeks usage of high-tech for customs to secure borders against smugglers

Lawmaker seeks usage of high-tech for customs to secure borders against smugglers

'INEC cannot be trusted' - PDP's Agboola Ajayi alleges bias in Ondo election

'INEC cannot be trusted' - PDP's Agboola Ajayi alleges bias in Ondo election

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN), the Attorney General of Ondo state

Ondo AG says State’s future depends on Aiyedatiwa’s victory, APC to win all 18 LGAs

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Monday Okpebholo sworn in as new governor of Edo State

L-R: FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Getty Images/X, formerly Twitter]

Wike draws battle line with Atiku over 2027 presidential bid in PDP

INEC distributes sensitive materials

INEC distributes sensitive materials to Ondo LGAs ahead of Nov 16 governorship poll