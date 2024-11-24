Tinubu's Tax Reform Bill faces fresh hurdle as Northern elders warn of crisis

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has warned that the Tax Reform Bill proposed by President Bola Tinubu's government can plunge the nation into a socioeconomic crisis if it sails through at the National Assembly.

The Convener of NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi, expressed this concern when he voiced the group's rejection of the proposed legislation, which he said was “conceived in bad faith.”

This is contained in a statement issued after the forum’s Board of Trustees' second bi-annual meeting in Abuja on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Abdullahi further argued that the bill is poorly packaged and, as such, portends a palpable threat to national unity and social cohesion.