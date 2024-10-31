Senator Ndume vows to campaign against Tinubu’s proposed tax bill

Ndume argued that the Federal Government ought to get things right before any upward review of taxes.

The senator in a statement on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, said the government needs to ensure Nigerians live and not just survive, adding that the middle class is already disappearing.

He said, “This tax they’re talking about; we are almost losing the middle class in Nigeria. It is either you have it or you do not have it. Those that are in the middle are being squeezed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Nigerians can pay for those taxes, it is okay. But in the current situation, increasing taxes is not an alternative at all. I will not support any increase in tax.

“Let us get things right first. Let people start living and not survive. Let people have extra income, and then you can tax them.

“I like to use an example of common sense. Allow Nigerians to have enough blood in their body before you start asking for donation.”

Ndume further argued that the proposed bill is an attempt by the managers of Nigeria’s economy to make President Tinubu look bad before Nigerians.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and other managers of the economy to stop misleading the President.

Ndume ready to campaign against tax bill

Speaking for the North, the lawmaker said it is not proper to increase taxes in a region that’s already steeped in poverty.

“The poverty is too much is in the North. Let us be frank about that. So, you want to increase taxes again? Tax those people who can afford it. Those who can afford the taxes in Nigeria — I do not want to be particular about it — are not even paying the taxes. These big companies do not even declare their income, not to talk of getting the appropriate taxes,” he argued.

He, therefore, vowed to start campaigning against the bill saying, “I am one of those opposing that Tax Bill in the National Assembly. I am not going to support it.”

ADVERTISEMENT