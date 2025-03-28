Fresh trouble for El-Rufai as Kaduna SDP refuses to recognise his membership

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has disowned former Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, arguing that he's not recognised as a registered party member in the North-West state.

El-Rufai and some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defected from the ruling party to the SDP earlier in the month, hoping to build a formidable opposition to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The former Governor cited a growing misalignment between his personal values and the APC's current direction as the primary reason for his decision. He expressed his disappointment with the APC’s leadership, whom he accused of straying from the progressive ideals of its founding members.

“As a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have fond memories of working with other compatriots to negotiate the merger of political parties that created the APC. Since 2013, I have hoped that my personal values and those of the APC will continue to align until I choose to retire from politics,” he said on his way out.

However, things appear not to be going as he may have anticipated. Not only have some opposition stakeholders rejected his advances, but the SDP has also refused to recognise his membership.

SDP rejects El-Rufai

In a twist of events, the Kaduna SDP stated that El-Rufai’s entry into the party remained rumoured as he has yet to follow due process.

The party’s Assistant National Secretary, Northwest zone, Idris Inuwa, made this known at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, March 28, 2025.

“It has come to our notice that certain individuals, including Nasir El-Rufai, are being rumored to have joined the SDP. However, neither the Chairman of the Kaduna North Local Government Chapter in Kaduna State, nor the leadership of Unguwar Sarki ward, has any record of these memberships,” Inuwa said.

Therefore, Inuwa enjoined the former governor and his cohorts to properly submit themselves to the procedures to become official party members.

“We advise him and any other interested individuals to follow the proper procedures if they wish to officially become members of the party,” he said.

SDP rejects dissolution of Kaduna working committee

The SDP chieftain also used the opportunity to reject the purported dissolution of the party's Working Committee in Kaduna, declaring it unconstitutional and an affront to the principles of due process and internal democracy.

“The Kaduna State Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) categorically rejects the purported dissolution of the State Working Committee as contained in a letter from the National Secretariat dated 25 February, 2025,” he stated.

Inuwa maintained that the Kaduna State Executive Committee is a product of a duly conducted State Congress and holds a four-year mandate that remains valid and binding.

He further quoted the provision of the SDP constitution, which clearly outlines the process and procedure for dissolving a state executive committee.

According to him, the process includes initiating an investigation, setting up a committee, and transparently providing a fair hearing.

“The Kaduna State Executive Committee is the legitimate outcome of a duly conducted State Congress, reflecting the will of the party members and adhering strictly to the party’s constitutional provisions. This body holds a four-year mandate that remains valid, binding, and legally recognised throughout its tenure.

“The SDP constitution state very clearly the process and procedure to follow in dissolving a State Exco; which includes but limited to initiating an investigation, setting up committee, providing fair hearing transparently before a decision is taken; none of this was done-only the resort to the illegal unilateral letter of dissolution,” Inuwa said.

In conclusion, Inuwa stressed that the Kaduna State SDP remains open and welcoming to all prospective members who adhere to the established procedures.