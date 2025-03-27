Former governorship candidates defect to SDP

In a significant political shift, former governorship candidates of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) have defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), pledging their commitment to the party’s vision ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Among the defectors are Emiyare Etete (Rivers), Elder Chris Agu (Enugu), Anthony Umeh (Anambra), Abdulkareem Mustapha (Kwara), and Capt. Ahmed Kaugama (Jigawa).

They were officially welcomed at the SDP national secretariat in Abuja by the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam.

Gabam assured the new members of full integration, emphasising that SDP operates with inclusivity and fairness.

“Our party is open and willing to welcome everyone without any precondition,” he said. “The moment you join the SDP, you have equal rights like all of us here.”

He also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the 2027 elections, stating, “In SDP, we are united, we are one force and one family. In SDP, there is no use and dump.”

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the Chairman of the former PRP Gubernatorial Candidates Forum, Makarfi Hayatuddeen, explained their decision to switch allegiance.

“We did not leave the PRP because we were hungry,” he said. “We believe that the SDP is a party that will lead Nigeria to where we have always aspired to see her among the committee of nations.”

He further urged Nigerian youths and women to embrace the SDP, calling the defection a “strategic realignment of progressive forces.”