Fisayo Soyombo: Deji Adeyanju alleges attempt to subdue Navy’s role in oil theft

Activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju has strongly condemned the Nigerian Army over the arrest of investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Soyombo, detained alongside others for alleged oil bunkering, has been in the Army's custody for three days.

In a statement on Friday, November 29, Adeyanju described the arrest as an attack on press freedom and an attempt to shield corrupt practices in the oil sector.

“I condemn the unjust arrest of Fisayo Soyombo, a respected investigative journalist detained for three days. His arrest under the guise of anti-oil theft operations is an attack on press freedom and an attempt to silence his efforts to expose corruption,” Adeyanju said.



The activist also criticised the Army's public remarks, which he argued downplayed the Navy's role in oil theft.

“It is alarming that the Nigerian Army’s statement ignores the Navy’s complicity in oil theft. Top-ranking officers often exploit postings to oil-rich regions to enrich themselves. Without the Navy’s involvement or approval, large-scale oil theft would be impossible,” he alleged.

Adeyanju further accused the authorities of attempting to intimidate investigative journalism by seizing Soyombo’s equipment.

“Fisayo’s arrest and the seizure of his equipment are clear attempts to silence investigative journalism. Nigerians deserve transparency on oil theft, and silencing journalists like Fisayo erodes public trust,” he added.

He called for Soyombo’s immediate release and urged civil society and the media to resist any suppression of press freedom.