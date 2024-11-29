Nigerian govt detains investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo

Renowned investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo has been detained by the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, sparking nationwide concerns over press freedom.

Soyombo, known for his fearless reporting on corruption and human rights abuses, was reportedly arrested three days ago, with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) confirming his detention on Friday morning.

The FIJ, founded by Soyombo, has demanded his immediate release, stating: "The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt has been detaining our founder, Fisayo Soyombo, for three days running. Journalism is not a crime."

Soyombo’s arrest is suspected to be linked to his recent investigative work exposing alleged smuggling operations involving the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

In a series of social media posts and videos, Soyombo accused customs officers of colluding with Adeyemi Habeeb Abdulganiy, an alleged smuggler nicknamed Abuga, to illegally transport over 2,000 cars laden with rice into Nigeria.

"Road users in Sango can expect traffic congestion early tomorrow morning unless this post prompts an about-face from the actors," Soyombo warned in one post.

He also alleged that soldiers from the 192 Battalion would provide cover for the operation, highlighting systemic corruption.

The NCS has denied these claims, with its spokesperson Abdullahi Aliyu Maiwada dismissing them as "fictitious."

Maiwada said, “It is illogical to believe our personnel are involved in such illegal activities.”

Undeterred by the denial, Soyombo released additional video evidence, stating, “Since Maiwada considers my revelations ‘tales by moonlight,’ I am supplying two more videos showing smuggling-ready cars awaiting clearance from rogue Customs officers.”

Soyombo’s detention has drawn criticism from press freedom advocates, who warn that targeting journalists undermines accountability.

"This is a blatant attack on journalism," an FIJ statement read, adding, “The people deserve to know the truth, and journalists should not be punished for unveiling corruption.”