Army breaks silence on detention of journalist Fisayo Soyombo

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has refuted claims circulating on social media that it unlawfully detained investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo in Port Harcourt.

In a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, the Army clarified that Mr Soyombo’s arrest occurred during a raid linked to anti-oil theft operations.

According to the statement, the operation was part of intensified efforts to combat illegal oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

Troops acted on intelligence, uncovering an illegal oil connection site and apprehending multiple suspects, including Soyombo, at the location.

“His arrest is directly linked to the ongoing anti-oil theft operations in the region, and any claims suggesting otherwise are baseless,” the statement read.

The Army emphasised that preliminary investigations are underway to determine Soyombo’s level of involvement in the activities.

The 6 Division urged media outlets to ensure accuracy in their reporting and avoid spreading misinformation.

“We strongly encourage the media to verify the authenticity of their reports before disseminating information to the public,” it stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding national resources, the Army pledged continued efforts to curb oil theft and enhance security in the region.