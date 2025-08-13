FG eases KWAM 1 flight ban, names him airport security ambassador

The Federal Government has appointed Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol, following a recent airport incident that drew nationwide attention.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the decision on Wednesday, revealing that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had agreed to reduce KWAM 1’s six-month flight ban to one month.

The move, he said, followed appeals from well-meaning Nigerians and the artist’s public show of remorse.

“The NCAA is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward,” Keyamo stated.

He further disclosed that the NCAA would withdraw its criminal complaint against the musician.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1 earlier lodged with the police,” the minister added.

The KWAM 1 Incident

The development stems from an August 5 incident at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where KWAM 1 was accused of carrying a prohibited flask suspected to contain alcohol, spilling its contents on personnel, and allegedly blocking a ValueJet aircraft from taxiing.

KWAM 1, however, maintained that the flask contained water for medical purposes, not alcohol, as alleged. He later issued a public apology, expressing regret over the incident.

Keyamo stressed that the government’s clemency was granted on compassionate grounds but warned that aviation safety and security rules would continue to be strictly enforced.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will lead the process of engaging KWAM 1 in awareness campaigns to promote acceptable conduct in airports nationwide.