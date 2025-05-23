FG, UNESCO unite to combat AI-driven misinformation

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has raised the alarm over the rising use of deepfake technology to discredit public officials and spread misinformation, warning of its serious implications for national discourse and public trust.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, May 23, during a courtesy visit by the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Alhassan Yahaya, Idris described deepfakes as “traumatising” tools that have been used to create false, scandalous depictions of individuals, thereby destroying reputations and damaging families.

“You could be sitting right here, and someone could superimpose another person’s head onto your body, completely misrepresenting you.



“Every day, we see that the president will say something and somebody will twist it… the minister will say something and somebody will twist it,” he said.

To tackle the threat, Idris revealed that the federal government is collaborating with UNESCO to “sanitise the social media space” while maintaining freedom of expression.

“Fortunately for us, the entire world is coming together to see how this menace can be fought,” he added, noting UNESCO's leadership in crafting global guidelines for digital content integrity.

FG, NUJ pact against fake news

The Minister also announced the establishment of the world’s first Category 2 Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute in Nigeria, which has been approved by UNESCO.

The institute will equip journalists, students, and citizens with critical skills to navigate digital content responsibly.

Idris urged the NUJ to actively support the government's fight against fake news and unprofessional journalism.

“We want to call on you to collaborate with us in eradicating quacks within this profession,” he said.